Dick’s Sporting Goods Hires Gun Control Lobbyists

Following its decision in February to stop selling high-capacity magazines and assault-style rifles following a mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school, Dick’s Sporting Goods (Coraopolis, Pa.) has doubled down on its gun control advocacy stance by retaining lobbying firm Glover Park Group.

According to a disclosure form filed in late April, the group – which has worked with both Republicans and Democrats in the past – will lobby congress for gun control legislation, reports Bloomberg.

After announcing its decision in February, Dick’s CEO Edward Stack said, “We have to help solve the problem that’s in front of us. Gun violence is an epidemic that’s taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future of America – our kids.” He also said that he supports second-amendment rights.