Dick’s Stops Selling Assault Rifles

Dick’s Sporting Goods (Coraopolis, Pa.) is immediately stopping the sale of assault-style rifles in its stores or online and will also no longer sell guns of any type to customers under the age of 21, regardless of local laws.

The announcement comes from one of the country’s largest sports retailers in the wake of a school shooting that killed 17 students and staff members. Chief executive officer Edward Stack said that the shooting was disturbing and upsetting, according to The New York Times, and influenced the company’s decision to change the way it sells guns.

“We’re going to take a stand and step up and tell people our view and, hopefully, bring people along into the conversation,” Stack said.

As of yesterday, all AR-15s and other semiautomatic rifles were supposed to be removed from the company’s stores and websites in a move that is promised to be permanent.