Diesel CEO Departs

CEO Marco Agnolin has begun a transitional phase to exit his role with Deisel (Milan) on March 28. The company has not yet named his successor.

The executive joined the brand last January after a seven-year career with Bershka (Arteixo, Spain), succeeding Alessandro Bogliolo who joined Tiffany & Co. (New York) in October 2017, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Over the next few months, the company told WWD, Agnolin will continue his role on the company’s board to guarantee “completion of planned activities,” including launch of the Red Tag x GR-Uniforma collection, a Dover Street Market stores exclusive collection.

The retailer operates 28 U.S. stores in 11 states. Earlier this month Diesel USA filed for protection from its creditors in Delaware court, citing $100 million in monthly assets and $50 million in debt.