Diesel Launches Knockoff Pop-Up

Diesel (Breganze, Italy) has opened an “official knockoff” pop-up store today on Canal Street in New York.

The pop-up is inspired by the culture of namebrand knockoffs and plays to that with the intentional signage typo that says “Deisel” rather than “Diesel.”

“We were intrigued by the logo-mania trend and the world of counterfeit culture,” explained Diesel founder Renzo Rosso, according to The Cut. “So we engaged in this in our way: playful and ironic at the same time.”

Rosso went on to say that the company wanted to use this as an opportunity “to celebrate people who embrace their imperfections and above all feel free to wear what they want.”

The pop-up opens today at noon and will feature one of a kind “Deisel” pieces including hats, tees, sweatshirts and a limited-edition denim collection, with prices ranging from $10 to $200. It will run through Monday, February 12.