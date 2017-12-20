Diesel Names New Ceo

Diesel (Breganze, Italy) announced that it has named a new chief executive officer. Marco Agnolin will assume the role in January, replacing Alessandro Bogliolo who left the company in October to join Tiffany & Co. (New York).

Agnolin joins the company from Inditex’s Bershka (Arteixo, Spain), where he worked for the past seven years.

The news follows another announcement from Diesel that artistic director Nicola Formichetti is leaving the company after a four-year stint, reports Women’s Wear Daily.