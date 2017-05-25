Digital Signage Expo 2017 Review: Tech Talks

From flexible screens to unbelievable 4K displays, the annual Digital Signage Expo (DSE) was packed full of digital solutions intended for a range of industries, from retail to healthcare to commercial and everything in between. VMSD walked the show floor to gather intel on the latest and greatest digital offerings for retail.

A big commonality this year were thinner bezels on screens than in years past, with virtually invisible power supplies, geared toward making them easier to integrate into specific areas in store. One company showcased a bendable, flexible screen that maintained its picture quality despite being manipulated in unconventional ways. There were also interactive elements, like 3-D projections that a user could control with just their hand movements and mirrors embedded with digital signage that could be loaded with engaging content.

User-friendly menus intended for QSR outposts or theme parks were also big this year – reflecting a rise in industry chatter about potentially replacing many store or restaurant associates with intuitive automated tech. Others stepped into the realm of occupancy monitoring: One company showed the VMSD crew how store managers could keep track of their sales associates’ whereabouts through a website-driven model instead of having to install yet another app.

Many companies were also showcasing their products’ ability to withstand severe elements in an outdoor setting – something that could be utilized by outdoor shopping or mixed-use centers.

Since some retailers are still in the “dipping their toes” phase of digital integration, there is still a long way to go when it comes to mastering content strategies, and events like DSE are a useful tool in bridging the gap for what can be a confusing endeavor for many retailers.

Next year’s DSE will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, March 27-29. For more information, please visit digitalsignageexpo.net.