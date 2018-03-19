Dior Confirms Hiring of New Artistic Director

Upon last week’s news of Kris Van Assche’s departure from fashion house Dior Homme (Paris), Women’s Wear Daily has confirmed that fashion designer Kim Jones will take over as the brand’s new Artistic Director.

Jones’ new role at the company came as a surprise to many, according to WWD, despite rumors emerging last fall that he was being considered for directorial roles at Versace and Burberry. He has previously designed for Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, Mulberry, Hugo Boss and Umbro. His first collection showing with Dior Homme will take place this June.

Van Assche’s departure comes after 11 years with the brand, and he is expected to fill another position within LVMH (Paris).