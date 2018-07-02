Dior Flagship Launches ’60s Protest Theme

Marking the debut of designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s fall collection, Dior (Paris) has emblazoned its Avenue Montaigne, Paris, flagship with a motif inspired by the country's May 1968 student protests.

Echoing sentiments of today’s youth protesters, some of the phrases visible in the messaging include, “Women Empowerment,” “Youthquake” and “C’est non, non, non et non!” reports Women’s Wear Daily. “It was a moment of great change, and this is also a moment of big change, so the reference is because in ’68, like now, the young generation sent us a message. We have to listen to them and understand what they are really saying,” said the designer, who joined the fashion house in 2016.

The new campaign signifies how CEO and Chairman Pietro Beccari, formerly of Fendi, is impacting the brand’s new vision and aesthetic, bringing more energy and irreverence to the legendary fashion house.