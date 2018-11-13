Dior Launches NYC Pop-Up

Yesterday Dior (Paris) debuted a new pop-up shop in New York’s Meatpacking District in Manhattan. The pop-up, at 400 W. 14th St., will run for four months as the brand introduces customers to its new e-commerce site, which launches Nov. 28.

The shop features fashions for men, women and children, as well as a capsule collection designed by the company’s men’s creative director Kim Jones in collaboration with U.S. artist Kaws.

The brand hope to expand its visibility in the U.S. with the pop up: “In the U.S., Dior is strong, but I think we need further awareness,” said Dior CEO Pietro Beccari to Women’s Wear Daily.

The shop is divided into rooms that include rotating merchandise that gives each room a different feel – Beccari compared it to a “cabinet of curiosities.”