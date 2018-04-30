Dior Opens New Dubai Mall Store

Fashion house Dior (Paris) debuted its latest store in The Dubai Mall’s (Dubai, U.A.E.) luxury extension Fashion Avenue to replace its former unit there.

The store features collections of men and women’s apparel along with jewelry, watches and accessories, with some exclusive collections. Its interior reflects its founder Christian Dior’s affinity for 18th century furnishings, including a herringbone-patterned parquet floor, mirrored furniture, a polished steel Galet table by sculptor Guillaume Piechaud and a console designed by Marie Pergay Gerbe, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The boutique joins Dior’s others at the shopping center, including one for men, one for women and Baby Dior. Other luxury brands at the mall include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Hermès and Chanel.