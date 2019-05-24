Dior Opens New Flagship in Munich

Luxury fashion brand, Dior (Paris) is set to open a flagship boutique in a new two-story space in Munich, according to WWD.

Architect Peter Marino designed the flagship that merges men and women’s clothing for a unisex space. The boutique opens Friday.

“For the first time in the history of Dior, [the design] unites the men’s and women’s universes,” a press release for Dior stated.

Dior already has a flagship store on Maximillian Street, Munich’s shopping mile. The new two-story boutique is only a few minutes up the street.

Marino also designed retail spaces for Paris-based Chanel, Fendi (Rome) and Armani (Milan).