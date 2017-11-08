Dior Plans Tarot-Inspired Pop-Up Shops

Dior (Paris) has kicked off a series of tarot card-themed pop-up shops to promote its 2018 cruise collection. The first pop-up shop took place yesterday in Berlin, with six others to follow over the course of the next month in locations including Paris, Milan, New York, Miami and Hong Kong.

The imagery for much of the collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri was inspired by the Motherpeace Tarot, a feminist deck that was created in the 1970s. Consequently, the pop-ups will feature paintings and hangings from the cards, including Wheel of Fortune, the Grand Priestess and the Sun, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

In speaking about the collection, Chiuri said she was inspired by the fact that “Christian Dior was highly superstitious.”