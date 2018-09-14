Dirty Lemon Debuts Drug Store

Dirty Lemon (New York) has opened a new store in New York’s TriBeCa neighborhood that operates on the honor system for payment.

The store, called Drug Store, sells Dirty Lemon beverages without a cashier or checkout on site. Instead, customers are supposed to send a text message to the appropriate number alerting them that they have picked a drink (which are priced at $10.83 each) and then they will have a link texted back to them through which they can pay.

According to The New York Times, the company has shifted almost all of its $4 million annual digital advertising budget into its retail stores as it has plans to open an additional New York store and expand to other cities, as well.