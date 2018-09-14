Dirty Lemon Debuts Drug Store

Customers text a number to pay for their drinks at the New York store
Posted September 14, 2018

Dirty Lemon (New York) has opened a new store in New York’s TriBeCa neighborhood that operates on the honor system for payment.

The store, called Drug Store, sells Dirty Lemon beverages without a cashier or checkout on site. Instead, customers are supposed to send a text message to the appropriate number alerting them that they have picked a drink (which are priced at $10.83 each) and then they will have a link texted back to them through which they can pay.

According to The New York Times, the company has shifted almost all of its $4 million annual digital advertising budget into its retail stores as it has plans to open an additional New York store and expand to other cities, as well.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.