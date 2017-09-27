Disney Tests New Design

Walt Disney (Burbank, Calif.) is testing the first major redesign of its retail stores that the company has introduced in seven years.

Two of the company’s California retail stores are currently testing the new design, which incorporate a number of interactive experiences, as well as live streams of the company’s theme-park parades. For instance, shoppers can battle Darth Vadar on a giant video screen or interact with other characters from the company’s various movie lines, including its Disney, Pixar and Marvel franchises. Stores will also offer “experiences” for children celebrating milestones such as birthdays or good report cards, reports CNBC.

However, there will be fewer products offered in the redesigned stores. Instead, customers looking for different products will be directed online. Fittingly, the new store design coincides with the debut of the company’s new shopping website.