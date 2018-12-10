DKNY Launches ‘Digital’ Pop-Up

DKNY (New York) has opened a digital, limited pop-up shop that will remain active for the next two weeks, according to WWD. Based on its “100% DKNY” products, the digital pop-up will be open until Dec. 21, 2018, at iamdkny.com.

Orders will reportedly arrive to customers in custom DKNY pizza boxes, and merchandise can be custom-printed so customers can put a personal touch on their gifts.

Net profits from the pop-up will also be reportedly donated to Ronald McDonald.