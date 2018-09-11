Do We Have a Challenger?

Iron Merchant is cooking up another titillating challenge for attendees of the 2018 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC, Oct. 2-4, Seattle). The boisterous event (fueled by cocktails, no less) will kick off at 6 p.m. PST, Wednesday, Oct. 3, and per usual, six teams of 10 led by industry leaders will have one hour to create a faux window display using a secret ingredient, not to be revealed until the competition begins. Team slots are filling up quickly, so be sure to sign up when registering for the conference – the first 60 to sign up will be placed on a team (IRDC staff will reach out before the event). For more information, or to register, please visit irdconline.com.