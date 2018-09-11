Do We Have a Challenger?

Don't forget to sign up for this year's Iron Merchant, taking place during IRDC 2018
Posted September 11, 2018

Iron Merchant is cooking up another titillating challenge for attendees of the 2018 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC, Oct. 2-4, Seattle). The boisterous event (fueled by cocktails, no less) will kick off at 6 p.m. PST, Wednesday, Oct. 3, and per usual, six teams of 10 led by industry leaders will have one hour to create a faux window display using a secret ingredient, not to be revealed until the competition begins. Team slots are filling up quickly, so be sure to sign up when registering for the conference – the first 60 to sign up will be placed on a team (IRDC staff will reach out before the event). For more information, or to register, please visit irdconline.com.

Events

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.