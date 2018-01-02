Dollar General Adds 400 Jobs

Dollar General (Goodlettsville, Tenn.) announced it will be opening its 17th U.S. distribution center in Longview, Texas, early this year. The 1 million-square-foot facility, which will supply its almost 1400 stores across Texas, will create roughly 400 new jobs, according to USA Today.

The news was announced shortly after the discount retailer stated that it would introduce 900 new stores to its nearly 14,000-store roster. Dollar General has already been rewarded by its investors for its growth last year, seeing its shares rise nearly 26 percent in 2017.

"We look forward to the facility helping better serve our customers with value and convenience, as well as creating career opportunities for approximately 400 future Dollar General employees," Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said in a statement.