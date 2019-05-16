Dollar General Customers Go Digital

Digital tools like mobile apps and self-checkout technology are becoming a “big part” of discounter Dollar General customers’ lives, Dollar General chief executive Todd Vasos told CNN.

The retailer is building on its digital strategy because those customers who take advantage of offers like digital coupons tend to spend about twice as much as regular shoppers. Customers, who earn on average $40,000 per year, have been slower to adopt technology, perhaps because of the income gap, but that is changing, with 85 percent of DG shoppers using a smartphone.