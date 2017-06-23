Dollar General Hires New Cio, Evp

Dollar General (Goodlettsville, Tenn.) announced that it has hired a new evp and chief information officer. Carman Wenkoff will assume those roles on July 10, and he will replace the company’s current cio, Ryan Boone, who is retiring.

According to Retail Dive, Dollar General is looking to boost its e-commerce business, and Wenkoff will lead those efforts once he joins the company.

Wenkeff most recently served as cio for Subway (Milford, Conn.) restaurants. He has also worked for a variety of several tech firms at senior levels.