Dollar General Plans 900 New Stores

Dollar General (Goodlettsville, Tenn.) announced that it plans to open 900 new stores this year. This follows 1315 new stores that the company opened last year.

In addition, the company plans to remodel 1000 existing stores and relocate 100 others, although details were not yet available regarding locations of the existing or planned stores. Last year, according to Fox Business, the company executed a total of 2079 real estate projects.

The announcement coincides with the release of the company’s fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2017 earnings results. According to those findings, the company’s same-store sales increased 3.3 percent for the quarter and 2.7 percent for the year.