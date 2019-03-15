Dollar General Plans 975 New Stores

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General announced that it will open 975 new U.S. stores this year, while also remodeling 1000 already-existing stores to beef up key areas such as point-of-sale displays and health and beauty departments.

The company is looking especially to build new stores in rural areas where the nearest grocery or big-box store is more than 15 or 20 miles away.

At already-existing stores, the company has ideas underway to get current customers to spend even more, which will include introducing its own private-label beauty and baby brands. It also plans to offer more fresh food and produce.

The announcement comes as sales for the retailer have lifted for 29 straight years, according to CNN Business.