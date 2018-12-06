Dollar General Plans Store Growth

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General Corp. announced that it is planning on opening stores with more fresh food options as it looks to expand to areas that are lacking many grocery-store options.

Those areas will be more rural and urban areas and are a part of the company’s plans to open 75 percent more stores in fiscal 2019 than 2018, which amounts to 975 new stores. It will also remodel 1000 stores and relocate 100 stores. Fiscal 2019 starts February 2.

According to The Wall Street Journal, produce selections will be offered in about 200 of the stores it remodels. It also plans to open about 10 stores that are about half the size of a traditional Dollar General store and will offer products “tailored to vertical living customers” in more densely populated areas.