Dollar General Reports Rise in Grocery Sales

Dollar General (Goodlettsville, Tenn.) reported an 11 percent rise in sales in the most recent quarter. The retailer attributes the growth to its increased grocery offerings across many of its stores.

The discount chain has expanded aggressively in recent years, and plans to continue adding stores, with 900 slated for next year, and it says it will remodel 1000 more, reports The Washington Post.

It plans to continue expanding its snack and beverage aisles and almost double its freezer space in stores. The company also plans to pivot its strategies that appeal to rural shoppers so it appeals to metropolitan and affluent customers, as well.

According to the retailer’s executives, 75 percent of Americans live within 5 miles of a Dollar General.