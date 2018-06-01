Dollar Stores Fall Short of Expectations

Both Dollar Tree (Chesapeake, Va.) and Dollar General (Goodlettsville, Tenn.) missed the mark in terms of second-quarter same-store sales.

According to Reuters, cooler-than-usual weather in the early spring months eliminated consumers’ need for popular seasonal items such as gardening equipment and yard-work supplies. Tax refunds and one-time bonuses are also being credited for a drop in dollar store sales, presuming that shoppers had more disposable income to spend with other retailers.

Same-store sales took a hit, with Family Dollar (owned by Dollar Tree) falling 1.1 percent compared to an expected 1.45-percent rise. Dollar General had a 2.1-percent same-store sales growth – lower than what was expected for the chain. Analysts expected full-year earnings of $5.66 and $6.08 per share for Dollar Tree and Dollar General, respectively, and both companies fell substantially below those expectations, at $1.36 per share for Dollar General and $1.19 per share for Dollar Tree.