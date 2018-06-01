Dollar Stores Fall Short of Expectations

Unseasonable weather blamed for lower sales
Posted June 1, 2018

Both Dollar Tree (Chesapeake, Va.) and Dollar General (Goodlettsville, Tenn.) missed the mark in terms of second-quarter same-store sales.

According to Reuters, cooler-than-usual weather in the early spring months eliminated consumers’ need for popular seasonal items such as gardening equipment and yard-work supplies. Tax refunds and one-time bonuses are also being credited for a drop in dollar store sales, presuming that shoppers had more disposable income to spend with other retailers.

Same-store sales took a hit, with Family Dollar (owned by Dollar Tree) falling 1.1 percent compared to an expected 1.45-percent rise. Dollar General had a 2.1-percent same-store sales growth – lower than what was expected for the chain. Analysts expected full-year earnings of $5.66 and $6.08 per share for Dollar Tree and Dollar General, respectively, and both companies fell substantially below those expectations, at $1.36 per share for Dollar General and $1.19 per share for Dollar Tree.

