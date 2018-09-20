Dollar Tree Consolidating Headquarters

Dollar Tree (Chesapeake, Va.), which acquired the Family Dollar chain of stores three years ago, announced it will be consolidating the Family Dollar business to its main headquarters in Chesapeake, Va. Consequently, the company will close the Matthews, N.C., facility that had operated as Family Dollar’s headquarters up until now.

The move will affect about 900 jobs total, including 200 jobs that will be eliminated entirely as a part of the move. The 700 other positions will have the opportunity to relocate to the Chesapeake facility. The process is expected to be completed by fall 2019.

Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in July 2015 for about $9.1 billion, according to The Virginian-Pilot.