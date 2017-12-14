Dollar Tree Founder Dies

Macon F. Brock Jr., one of the founders of Dollar Tree (Chesapeake, Va.), has died, reports The New York Times. He was 75.

Brock died on Saturday at his home in Virginia Beach, Va. His death was due to pulmonary fibrosis.

Along with his brother-in-law and another executive, Brock founded the company in 1986 after being inspired by a similar chain that sold merchandise for $1. The team originally opened five stores and later settled on the name Dollar Tree.

Today the chain operates more than 14,000 outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada.