Dollar Tree Names New Ceo

Gary Philbin has been with retailer since 2001
Posted September 19, 2017
Dollar Tree (Chesapeake, Va.) has named Gary Philbin as its new ceo, effective immediately.
He replaces CEO Bob Sasser, who oversaw the retailer's $9.1 billion acquisition of Family Dollar, reports Supermarket News. Philbin joined Dollar Tree in 2001. He previously worked for Grand Union, Supervalu, A&P’s Waldbaums brand and The Kroger Co.
“Gary has been a tremendous business partner to me for the past 15 years. We share the same values, have a common vision for Dollar Tree’s future, and are aligned on strategic initiatives and priorities to achieve the company’s business goals,” said Sasser.