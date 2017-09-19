Dollar Tree Names New Ceo

Dollar Tree (Chesapeake, Va.) has named Gary Philbin as its new ceo, effective immediately.

He replaces CEO Bob Sasser, who oversaw the retailer's $9.1 billion acquisition of Family Dollar, reports Supermarket News. Philbin joined Dollar Tree in 2001. He previously worked for Grand Union, Supervalu, A&P’s Waldbaums brand and The Kroger Co.

“Gary has been a tremendous business partner to me for the past 15 years. We share the same values, have a common vision for Dollar Tree’s future, and are aligned on strategic initiatives and priorities to achieve the company’s business goals,” said Sasser.