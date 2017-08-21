Dolls Kill Opens Pop-Up

Dolls Kill (San Francisco) has opened a temporary store in the Haight District in San Francisco.

The 1100-square-foot store will feature a new collection of futuristic platform boots, cat suits, as well as furry tops and jackets, reports Women’s Wear Daily. The store will also offer costumes and party clothes leading up to Halloween.

With the tagline “Online Boutique for the Misfits & Miss Legits,” this pop-up is the retailer’s first physical location since launching six years ago.