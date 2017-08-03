Domino Magazine Launches Retail Pop-Up

Domino magazine (New York) and American Express (New York) have partnered together to present a new, home decor retail pop-up in the Hamptons this weekend.

Titled “Platinum Summer,” the pop-up is being hosted at Topping Rose House, which is also an American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts property. According to a press release, the pop-up is an opportunity for the magazine to bring its content to life and is its third retail popup.

The pop-up will feature “an immersive Domino experience” via products curated from Domino magazine’s editors and which celebrate all things summer. For instance, there will be beach tote essentials, housewares, host gifts and lawn games included.

The magazine is also planning its next pop-up, which will take place this holiday season in conjunction with Fred Segal (Los Angeles) at its forthcoming Los Angeles flagship on Sunset Boulevard, reports GeoMarketing.