Domino’s Expands its AI Platform

Fast-food pizza chain Domino’s (Ann Arbor, Mich.) has announced that it will continue to invest in its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, DOM, which facilitates customers’ voice-recognition-made orders. A new move for the brand is a shift away from telephone orders taken by its in-store employees.

It plans to apply the voice recognition technology used in its mobile app to streamline the order-taking process so employees will no longer have to step away from their work or attending to in-store customers to take those orders. The platform will also ease the ordering process for customers, as they will be able to call into the store and interact with DOM to track their order and wait time.

The company said that after its testing of DOM in 20 select stores across the U.S., feedback from employees and customers was positive. It plans to roll out the service in the coming months.