Dressbarn to Shutter Stores

Dressbarn (Mahwah, N.J.) is planning to close all 650 of its locations, according to NBC Chicago. The company has not released a time frame for the closures yet.

Ascena Retail Group Inc. (Mahwah, N.J.), the owner of Dressbarn, reportedly wants to focus on its other, more profitable brands, including Lane Bryant and Ann Taylor. Steven Taylor, Dressbarn’s CEO, stated that Dressbarn hasn’t been at an “acceptable level of profitability,” NBC Chicago reports. Dressbarn employs roughly 6800 people.