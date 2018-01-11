Dressbarn Tests New Name

Dressbarn (Mahwah, N.J.) is considering changing its name to Roz & Ali.

The retailer’s parent company, Ascena Retail Group Inc. (Mahwah, N.J.), is testing the new nameplate on 52 Dressbarn stores in an attempt to improve sales at the struggling chain. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the name Dressbarn “doesn’t exactly evoke the most flattering fashion image,” so the company is looking to reinvent that image.

The company first brainstormed the new name five years ago when it was debuted as an updated collection of styles at the retailer. The name was inspired by the names of Dressbarn’s founder, Roslyn Jaffe, and her granddaughter, Alexander.