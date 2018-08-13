DSW Debuts Las Vegas Store

Footwear and accessories retailer DSW (Columbus, Ohio) has opened a new store at Las Vegas’s Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Boulevard featuring digital innovations and a shoe vending machine.

Among the new features the company has been testing at its Columbus, Ohio, test store, the new shop – roughly half the size of a typical DSW store – includes a video tunnel passageway, putting customers in the center of the visual display. Additionally, it features a “Shoevator,” a shoe elevator of sorts that has display walls of shoes with three elevator lifts, which are serviced from a mezzanine over the sales floor, reports the Columbus Dispatch. Customers can order shoes from the wall via a branded app or using a nearby kiosk tablet, then an employee delivers the shoe to a number-assigned bin where the customer retrieves it.

The store also pays homage to its Vegas location with a game that lets shoppers try their hand at winning a free pair of shoes by playing an arcade game that involves inserting a key into a keyhole using a joystick.