DSW Launches Grail

DSW (Columbus, Ohio) has unveiled a new retail concept in Vancouver: Grail is an immersive retail experience, celebrating sneaker culture and community.

The 3100-square-foot space offers a variety of men’s and women’s sneakers along with shoe-care products and accessories. The interior of the space has a “sleek, high-tech feel,” according to Chain Store Age. Sneakers are displayed on perforated steel panels on exposed cement-board walls, while exposed conduits and caged LED tube lights run along the ceiling.

The company said it does not have plans to expand the Grail store to the U.S. at this time, though it plans to use the Vancouver store to better understand the audience.