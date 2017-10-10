DSW Opens Nail Salon

DSW Inc. (Columbus, Ohio) is opening a W Nail Bar (Columbus, Ohio) inside its Columbus store.

Opening this November, the 2000-square-foot, full-service manicure and pedicure salon will grant loyalty points towards the purchase of shoes at DSW, reports the Columbus Business Journal. The retailer is considering rolling out the concept to more locations.

“The customer is looking for unique and engaging experiences in their shopping journey, and nail bar services are a natural fit for the DSW customer who is looking to build a polished look from the shoes up,” said DSW’s Chief Commercial Officer Simon Nankervis.