Duluth Trading Co. Plots Expansion

Duluth Trading Company (Belleville, Wis.) announced plans to expand from its current fleet of 34 brick-and-mortar stores to 100 stores within the next five years.

To do that, the company plans to open 15 stores each year until it reaches that mark. It also plans to expand into new territories, creating a “coast-to-coast presence from Portland, Maine, to Portland, Ore.,” according to Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Pugliese.

According to Star Tribune, if it accomplishes that goal, it will quickly overtake competitor L.L. Bean (Freeport, Maine), which operates about 50 U.S. stores.