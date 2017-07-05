Dune Names Next Ceo

Footwear retailer Dune (London) has announced that its ceo, John Egan, will be stepping down at the end of August. Egan has led the company for nearly a decade and will remain as a non-executive director.

The company’s current chief operating officer, James Cox, has been named his replacement. Cox has been the company’s coo since 2013 and was its finance director since 2010. Before joining Dune, he also worked for Thomas Pink (London Pink), where he served as finance director, reports Retail Gazette.