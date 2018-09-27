Dunkin’ Donuts Will Rename, Rebrand

Dunkin’ Donuts (Canton, Mass.) announced that in January 2019, it will change its name to Dunkin’.

By dropping Donuts from its name, the company marks a shift to focus more on becoming a beverage-led company. According to CNNMoney, 60 percent of the company’s U.S. sales currently come from beverages.

Chief Executive Officer David Hoffmann said, “Our new branding is one of many things we are doing as part of our blueprint to modernize the Dunkin’ experience for our customer.”

The company made this move official after testing the shorter name on a store in Pasadena, Calif., and another in Massachusetts.