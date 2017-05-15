Dynamic Merchandising: A Practical Guide to Enhancing VM with Technology

As consumers lean more heavily on mobile shopping, the in-store experience must keep pace. Chuck Palmer, consultant, Consumer X, shares how visually dynamic environments are vital, not just to engage shoppers, but to drive purchase decisions. At the heart of delivering these experiences, networked technologies hold great potential. The more designers know about the inner workings of these complex systems, the greater value they can provide to their clients and design teams. In this session at the 2016 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in Montréal, Palmer reviewed emerging technologies and their pragmatic uses in store design as well as how to strategically implement these technologies in store.

