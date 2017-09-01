Dyson Comes to North America

British vacuum maker Dyson (Malmesbury, U.K.) is opening a demo store in Toronto this fall with additional locations planned for New York and San Francisco.

“We think it’s important that people can experience our technology, can see and understand the inside of our technology,” said ceo Max Conze according to Chain Store Age. “Our products have to be so good that if you try it you intuitively understand it.”

The Dyson Demo stores will have 64 different dust/dirt samples and four floor surfaces where customers can test vacuum cleaners. There will also be a salon-like setting where guests can try out Dyson’s new hairdryer, the Supersonic.