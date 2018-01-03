Dyson Opens New York Flagship

Dyson (Malmesbury, U.K.) has opened a flagship store in New York on Fifth Avenue. The store is designed to allow customers hands-on experience with the company’s various products, including vacuums, fans, air purifiers and even high-tech hair dryers.

The 3100-square-foot space features a large glass atrium with products displayed like artwork, according to Chain Store Age. Unlike most other galleries, however, customers are encouraged to interact directly with the products through a variety of in-store demonstrations.

For instance, customers can test how well the vacuums clean up a variety of debris on different floor types or they can enter a purification room to see the purifiers at work. They can even book an appointment to have their hair styled at an in-store salon that uses the company’s supersonic hair dryers.

This the company’s second Dyson Demo store; it launched its first in London in 2016.