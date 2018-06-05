E-Tailer to Retailer: Is it Worth It?





Take a deep breath, stores are not dead. In their session at the 2017 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in New Orleans, the presenters shared why the brand is aggressively pursuing opening new stores. Retailers need to stop thinking of online and offline as separate realms. Attendees learned how an online presence can be used as an incubator for brands where storefronts are more than just another point of sale. And above all, is it worth it?

