Eat, Drink – and be Bold

2018’s holiday windows, especially in the Big Apple, officially raised the bar on interactivity. According to Tom Beebe, Creative Consultant, Stylist, Window Wizard – a longtime industry veteran and VMSD editorial advisory board member – windows this year were active, animated, and above all else, stimulating. “There was so much ‘fun’ – that was the undercurrent this year,” says Beebe. “People are so used to absorbing technology, they can handle the stimulation; the era of Instagram has led to it. I come from the Gene Moore school of thought where windows were simpler, and with these, you stand there in awe of each one. There’s a huge trend in stimulating street theater.”

The intricacy of the windows helped anchor even the busiest of displays, Beebe says. “Once you get past the stimulation and zoom in to the details amongst all the commotion, it’s incredible,” he says. “You’re rewarded by the details.”

And interactivity and immersion help keep window displays relevant in this new digital age. “Customer-facing interactive [and] immersive concepts have evolved and are playing a major role in window design direction in the last few years,” says Eleanor Smith, VP/Visual Merchandising, Bloomingdale’s (New York). “Especially here at Bloomingdale’s, we love engaging the consumer, creating these impressionable experiences … it gives our consumer a feeling of creative energy and makes them feel good.”

For more holiday windows from VMSD's annual recap, please check vmsd.com throughout the month of February.



"Coach Holiday Party Animals"

Coach, Worldwide

Coach (designed in partnership with Chameleon)

Photography: Melvin Vincent Photography, London



"Alice in Wonderland"

Meyer, Melbourne, Australia

John Kerr, Creative & Technical Director, Stage One

Photography: Lucas Dawson, Melbourne, Australia



"Flamingo Mountain"

Level Kids, Dubai, U.A.E.

Level Kids Team (Natalie Holland, Taine Abustan, Roberto Chicano, Maria Merino, Mark Bowler)

Photography: Dennis Araniego, Dubai, U.A.E.



"Place Vendome"

Selfridge's, London

Holly Wadsworth, Creative Director, HWVisual Ltd.

Photography: Toby/Courtesy of Holly Wadsworth, London



"Keep Your Eyes on the Pies"

Ted Baker, London

Photography: Angelika Frank, Munich



"Who-Mongous Holiday Windows"

Bloomingdale's, New York

Bloomingdale's Window Team (John Klimkowski, OVP Visual Merchandising Flagship & Soho; Leigh Ann Tischler, Director Windows and Special In-Store Campaigns; Scott Robinson, Production Stylist and Video Programing, Graphic Design; Laurent Kurz, Fashion Stylist Supervisor and Creative Production; Anthony Negron, Production Stylist and Shop Coordinator, Graphic Design; Todd Mario Voth, Lighting Designer and Creative Stylist, Lifestyling Specialist; G Felix, Costume Designer, Mannequin Specialist, Creative Stylist.)

Photography: Willo Font, New York



"Bergdorf Goodies"

Bergdorf Goodman, New York

David Hoey, Senior Director, Visual Presentation

Photography: Victoria Lipov, New York/Shutterstock.com