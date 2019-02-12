Eat, Drink – and be Bold, Part II

Part II of VMSD's annual holiday windows coverage
Harney & Sons, New York
"Festive Factory"
Polar Buranasatit, Studio Polarizer
Photography: Polar Buranasatit, New York

A.K. Rikks, Grand Rapids, Mich.
"Holiday 2018"
Christopher Laris, Visual Presentation Manager 
Photography: Emily Stephens, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Harvey Nichols, London
"Harvey Nichols Christmas Windows"
Harvey Nichols' In-House Team
Photography: Courtesy of Harvey Nichols, London

Faye's, Mequon, Wis. 
"Heavenly Holidays"
Jennifer Daoust
Photography: Sarah Tennant, Milwaukee

GH Lab, Bloomington, Minn. 
"GH Lab Holiday Windows"
Natasia Moose, Visual Design Manager, Mall of America
Photography: Adam Kennedy Photography, Minneapolis

Tiffany & Co., New York
"The Holidays Made by Tiffany"
Photography: Ricky Zehavi, New York
