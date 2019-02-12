Eat, Drink – and be Bold, Part II

Part II of VMSD's annual holiday windows coverage By Carly Hagedon| Posted February 12, 2019 For more windows from VMSD's annual recap, please check vmsd.com throughout the month of February. For Part I, click here. Harney & Sons, New York "Festive Factory" Polar Buranasatit, Studio Polarizer Photography: Polar Buranasatit, New York A.K. Rikks, Grand Rapids, Mich. "Holiday 2018" Christopher Laris, Visual Presentation Manager Photography: Emily Stephens, Grand Rapids, Mich. Harvey Nichols, London "Harvey Nichols Christmas Windows" Harvey Nichols' In-House Team Photography: Courtesy of Harvey Nichols, London Faye's, Mequon, Wis. "Heavenly Holidays" Jennifer Daoust Photography: Sarah Tennant, Milwaukee GH Lab, Bloomington, Minn. "GH Lab Holiday Windows" Natasia Moose, Visual Design Manager, Mall of America Photography: Adam Kennedy Photography, Minneapolis Tiffany & Co., New York "The Holidays Made by Tiffany" Photography: Ricky Zehavi, New York Window displays