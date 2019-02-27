Eat, Drink – and be Bold, Part IV

The final installment of VMSD's annual holiday windows recap
By
Carly Hagedon
|
Posted February 27, 2019

Butch Blum, Seattle
"Holiday Windows 2018"
Colin Agostini, Independent Designer
Photography: David Matsudaira, Seattle

Primark, Boston
"Primark Holiday Window -- Boston"
Primark Brand Team: Julia Rosenthal, Victoria Eary, James White
Photography: Melissa Ostrow, Boston

Saks Fifth Avenue, New York
"Theater of Dreams"
Denis Frenette, Senior VP, Merchandise Presentation; Raylin Diaz, Visual Windows Director
Photography: Luis Guillen, New York

New Yaohan, Macau, China
"A Tale of Christmas"
New Yaohan VM Team: Kenneth Yim, Designer Manager; Ellie Kwok Senior Visual Merchandiser
Photography: Louie Lau, Macau, China

Woolworths South Africa, Cape Town, South Africa
"Gifting Window"
Christan Boshoff, Creative Director, VM; Lezille Hendricks - Production Lead; Dior Green - Creative Manager
Photography: Christan Boshoff, Cape Town, South Africa

Woodstock Market, Acworth, Ga.
"Rudolph & the Island of Misfit Toys"
Karen Bennett, Owner; Cecile Steinway, Head Painter & Carver; Lisa Welty, Assistant Painter; Pat Welty, Assistant Painter; Logan Ahrens, Motors & Fabrication; Amy Ahrens, Prop Assistant; Liz Borgschulte, Assistant Painter
Photography: Karen Bennett, Acworth, Ga.

The World of Disney, Anaheim, Calif. & Orlando, Fla.
"The World of Disney Holiday Windows"
Joe Higham, Retail Creative Design Manage
Photography: Miguel Cervantes

A big thanks to all our submitters!

For more information regarding submitting to the 2020 recap, please check vmsd.com during the month of December 2019 for the submission form, or contact the VMSD editors at vmsd@stmediagroup.com.

