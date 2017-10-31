Eataly Opening First West Coast Outpost

This Friday, Nov. 3, Eataly (Alba, Italy) will open its first West Coast location in Los Angeles at Westfield Century City.

The interactive restaurant-market hybrid will occupy two-floors, 60,000 square feet total, and will feature a cooking classroom, Lavazza Café, gelato, cannoli and Italian doughnuts on the first floor, reports Women’s Wear Daily. The second floor will offer fresh meat, mozzarella, fish and pantry items, along with tastings from a variety of prepared-food stalls.

Each Eataly store has been based on a theme; following suit, the LA store’s theme is water. To illustrate the theme, the first floor is host to a gray water system.

Eataly is just one facet of Westfield Century City’s $1 billion renovation, which includes new concepts such as Amazon Books, Bonobos and Nordstrom.