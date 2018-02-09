eBay Promotes Mom-and-Pop Retail Stores

eBay (San Jose, Calif.) announced that it has launched a new initiative called Always Open, which is geared toward mom-and-pop eBay sellers who also operate physical storefronts.

The company hopes that this new program will help more small retailers thrive as online shopping continues to grow. For these businesses, the program offers special benefits, including special eBay branding and promotions as well as additional support from eBay staff that will include help with elements such as photography and early access to design templates.

The company began test pilots for the program in mid-December with 30 retail stores in New York and San Francisco, including an antique furniture seller and a purveyor of higher-end car wheels and rims.

Now the program is expanding and is open to other US retailers who operate storefronts on its site. Those accepted into the program will receive stickers they can display in their brick-and-mortar stores that say “We’re always open on eBay” as well as a QR code that links directly to their individual eBay page, according to CNET.