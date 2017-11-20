EBay Tests AI to Drive Holiday Sales

Online auction site eBay (San Jose, Calif.) will be utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to increase its sales, beginning this holiday season.

The retailer will be categorizing its offerings thematically to help narrow its vast number of products for shoppers looking for specific types of items. Last year, the company acquired Swedish business Expertmaker to help streamline its e-commerce platform and curate a Netflix-like shopping experience. So far it has done this through a combination of tech- and human-input digital product tagging.

The site reportedly had 168 million active users as of its third quarter last year, according to CNBC. To better serve its users, it will begin monitoring shoppers’ purchasing history to provide recommendations rather than asking for preferences directly.