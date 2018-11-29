Eckhaus Latta Opens NY Store

Eckhaus Latta (Los Angeles) has opened its second bricks-and-mortar store located in New York’s Chinatown neighborhood.

According to Glossy, the bricks-and-mortar space is a “no-frills” store with bare white walls, bare floors and simple metal pipes from which to hang products. The simplicity is intentional, according to Co-Founder Mike Eckhaus who said, “We want the focus to be on the garments and not this funny thing you can take a picture in front of.”

The company opened its first physical location in a portion of its Los Angeles studio. While the company does not have plans for a third store, the company acknowledged that the next city in line for a physical presence would be Tokyo.