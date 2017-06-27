Eddie Bauer Explores Business Options

Eddie Bauer (Bellevue, Wash.) has hired two investment banks to help it explore strategic business alternatives, reports Reuters. The retailer has hired Guggenheim Partners (New York) and Financo (New York) regarding the matter.

Unnamed sources say that the company is also considering a potential sale of the company. The company is not, however, considering debt restructuring, although it is seeking relief from two term loans totaling $425 million that will be due in 2019 and 2020.

The news comes as the store has recently made progress turning business around; same-store sales were up 8 percent for the holidays and are up 6 percent for the year so far.